Meter Governance (MTRG) Trading 2.3% Higher Over Last Week

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded up 4.5% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on February 15th. Meter Governance has a total market capitalization of $62.64 million and approximately $593,437.36 worth of Meter Governance was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Meter Governance has traded up 2.3% against the US dollar. One Meter Governance coin can now be bought for approximately $3.70 or 0.00015049 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Meter Governance Profile

MTRG uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on March 1st, 2018. Meter Governance’s total supply is 43,879,921 coins and its circulating supply is 16,910,824 coins. The official website for Meter Governance is www.meter.io. Meter Governance’s official message board is medium.com/meter-io. Meter Governance’s official Twitter account is @meter_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Meter Governance Coin Trading

