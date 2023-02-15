MetisDAO (METIS) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $9.35 Million

MetisDAO (METIS) traded up 7.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on February 15th. One MetisDAO token can now be bought for $37.64 or 0.00152334 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, MetisDAO has traded up 15.6% against the U.S. dollar. MetisDAO has a total market cap of $167.42 million and approximately $9.35 million worth of MetisDAO was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.35 or 0.00009514 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 12.7% against the dollar and now trades at $11.11 or 0.00044973 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.90 or 0.00027923 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00001948 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.58 or 0.00018540 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0422 or 0.00000171 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00004013 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $53.20 or 0.00215302 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 14.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0328 or 0.00000133 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 11.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24,708.03 or 1.00000000 BTC.

MetisDAO Profile

METIS is a token. It launched on May 13th, 2021. MetisDAO’s total supply is 5,410,001 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,448,115 tokens. The official website for MetisDAO is www.metis.io. MetisDAO’s official Twitter account is @metisdao. The official message board for MetisDAO is metisdao.medium.com.

Buying and Selling MetisDAO

According to CryptoCompare, “MetisDAO (METIS) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. MetisDAO has a current supply of 5,410,000.51 with 4,444,552.68425 in circulation. The last known price of MetisDAO is 35.1979428 USD and is up 3.67 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 106 active market(s) with $7,419,765.34 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.metis.io.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MetisDAO directly using U.S. dollars.

