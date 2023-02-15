Mexco Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:MXC) Stock Price Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Mexco Energy Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:MXC – Get Rating) shares crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $15.39. Mexco Energy shares last traded at $14.44, with a volume of 7,574 shares traded.

The stock has a market capitalization of $28.80 million, a P/E ratio of 7.06 and a beta of 1.13.

In related news, Director Thomas H. Decker bought 2,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 9th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $12.60 per share, with a total value of $32,760.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 16,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $207,900. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 48.91% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Mexco Energy by 270.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 61,108 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $990,000 after buying an additional 44,605 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Mexco Energy by 2.5% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 41,094 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $666,000 after buying an additional 999 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Mexco Energy by 84.2% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 35,000 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $602,000 after buying an additional 16,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.97% of the company’s stock.

Mexco Energy Corp. operates as an independent oil and gas company, which engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of natural gas properties and crude oil. The firm operates its oil & gas exploration in the following areas: the Delaware Basin located in the Western portion of the Permian Basin, including Lea and Eddy Counties, New Mexico, and Loving County, Texas and the Midland Basin located in the Eastern portion of the Permian Basin, including Reagan, Upton, Midland, Martin, Howard, and Glasscock Counties, Texas.

