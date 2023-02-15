Mexco Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:MXC) Stock Price Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Mexco Energy Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:MXC – Get Rating) shares crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $15.39. Mexco Energy shares last traded at $14.44, with a volume of 7,574 shares traded.
Mexco Energy Price Performance
The stock has a market capitalization of $28.80 million, a P/E ratio of 7.06 and a beta of 1.13.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In related news, Director Thomas H. Decker bought 2,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 9th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $12.60 per share, with a total value of $32,760.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 16,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $207,900. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 48.91% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About Mexco Energy
Mexco Energy Corp. operates as an independent oil and gas company, which engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of natural gas properties and crude oil. The firm operates its oil & gas exploration in the following areas: the Delaware Basin located in the Western portion of the Permian Basin, including Lea and Eddy Counties, New Mexico, and Loving County, Texas and the Midland Basin located in the Eastern portion of the Permian Basin, including Reagan, Upton, Midland, Martin, Howard, and Glasscock Counties, Texas.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Mexco Energy (MXC)
- Roblox Gains Traction With Metaverse, Shares Pop
- GXO Logistics Manages Another Buying Opportunity
- Analysts Like The Flavor Of Restaurant Brands International
- Arista Networks In Buy Range After Topping Q4 Views
- What is Consumer Discretionary?
Receive News & Ratings for Mexco Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mexco Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.