Microchip Technology Incorporated (MCHP) To Go Ex-Dividend on February 17th

Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, February 2nd, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 21st will be given a dividend of 0.358 per share by the semiconductor company on Tuesday, March 7th. This represents a $1.43 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 17th. This is a boost from Microchip Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33.

Microchip Technology has raised its dividend payment by an average of 16.6% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 20 years. Microchip Technology has a payout ratio of 22.9% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Microchip Technology to earn $5.89 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.43 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 24.3%.

Microchip Technology Stock Performance

Shares of MCHP opened at $84.88 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The company has a market capitalization of $46.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.00, a PEG ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.59. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $75.67 and a 200 day moving average of $70.35. Microchip Technology has a 12 month low of $54.33 and a 12 month high of $87.76.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Microchip Technology

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Susquehanna increased their price target on Microchip Technology from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. UBS Group decreased their price target on Microchip Technology from $100.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on Microchip Technology from $82.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Truist Financial increased their price target on Microchip Technology from $85.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Microchip Technology from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 29th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $90.58.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. bought a new position in shares of Microchip Technology in the third quarter worth $29,000. Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in Microchip Technology by 48.2% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 569 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 185 shares during the period. KB Financial Partners LLC boosted its stake in Microchip Technology by 36.1% during the first quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 923 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 245 shares during the period. Pinnacle Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Microchip Technology during the first quarter valued at $85,000. Finally, Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC bought a new stake in Microchip Technology during the fourth quarter valued at $202,000. 89.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Microchip Technology

Microchip Technology, Inc engages in the provision of semiconductor products. It operates through the Semiconductor Products and Technology Licensing segments. The Semiconductor Products segment is involved in designing, developing, manufacturing, and marketing microcontrollers, development tools and analog, interface, mixed signal, connectivity devices, and timing products.

