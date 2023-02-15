Mina Trading Up 46.3% This Week (MINA)

Mina (MINA) traded up 20.9% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on February 15th. One Mina coin can currently be bought for $1.20 or 0.00004992 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Mina has traded up 46.3% against the dollar. Mina has a total market capitalization of $1.01 billion and $196.59 million worth of Mina was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00002239 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0630 or 0.00000262 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0782 or 0.00000325 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $102.65 or 0.00425922 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0225 or 0.00000093 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $6,800.01 or 0.28213857 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0393 or 0.00000163 BTC.

Mina Coin Profile

Mina was first traded on April 13th, 2021. Mina’s total supply is 824,104,972 coins and its circulating supply is 839,686,880 coins. Mina’s official website is minaprotocol.com. The official message board for Mina is minaprotocol.com/blog. Mina’s official Twitter account is @minaprotocol. The Reddit community for Mina is https://reddit.com/r/minaprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Mina

According to CryptoCompare, “Mina (MINA) is a cryptocurrency . Mina has a current supply of 824,104,972 with 839,066,956.8400393 in circulation. The last known price of Mina is 1.04114452 USD and is up 11.89 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 79 active market(s) with $174,164,841.78 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://minaprotocol.com/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mina directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Mina should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Mina using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

