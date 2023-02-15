Minim, Inc. (NASDAQ:MINM) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Minim, Inc. (NASDAQ:MINM – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 652,700 shares, a growth of 8.4% from the January 15th total of 601,900 shares. Approximately 2.8% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 785,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.8 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Minim

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Minim stock. Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Minim, Inc. (NASDAQ:MINM – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 961,717 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $692,000. Vanguard Group Inc. owned about 2.09% of Minim at the end of the most recent quarter. 7.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Minim Stock Down 3.1 %

NASDAQ MINM traded down $0.01 on Wednesday, reaching $0.23. The company had a trading volume of 184,224 shares, compared to its average volume of 485,475. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.47 million, a P/E ratio of -0.72 and a beta of 0.39. The company’s fifty day moving average is $0.20 and its 200 day moving average is $0.24. Minim has a 52-week low of $0.15 and a 52-week high of $1.43.

About Minim

Minim, Inc is the creator of intelligent networking products that dependably connect people to the information they need and the people they love. The company delivers smart software-driven communications products under the globally recognized Motorola brand and ZOOM trademark. Minim end users benefit from a personalized and secure WiFi experience, leads to happy and safe homes where things just work.

