Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. Forecasted to Post Q4 2024 Earnings of $3.11 Per Share (NASDAQ:MPWR)

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR – Get Rating) – Analysts at William Blair issued their Q4 2024 earnings per share estimates for Monolithic Power Systems in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, February 9th. William Blair analyst A. Vecchi expects that the semiconductor company will earn $3.11 per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Monolithic Power Systems’ current full-year earnings is $10.25 per share.

MPWR has been the topic of several other reports. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on Monolithic Power Systems from $450.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $620.00 price objective on shares of Monolithic Power Systems in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on Monolithic Power Systems from $450.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Monolithic Power Systems from $475.00 to $580.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price target on Monolithic Power Systems from $533.00 to $608.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Monolithic Power Systems currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $542.09.

Monolithic Power Systems Stock Performance

Monolithic Power Systems Increases Dividend

NASDAQ:MPWR opened at $520.56 on Monday. Monolithic Power Systems has a one year low of $301.69 and a one year high of $541.39. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $401.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $404.74. The firm has a market cap of $24.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.16.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be issued a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.77%. This is a positive change from Monolithic Power Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. Monolithic Power Systems’s payout ratio is currently 33.19%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Michael Hsing sold 14,888 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $344.96, for a total transaction of $5,135,764.48. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 980,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $338,331,248.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Monolithic Power Systems news, CEO Michael Hsing sold 14,888 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $344.96, for a total value of $5,135,764.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 980,784 shares in the company, valued at approximately $338,331,248.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Deming Xiao sold 2,129 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $520.00, for a total transaction of $1,107,080.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 276,643 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $143,854,360. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 132,308 shares of company stock worth $54,847,949 in the last quarter. 3.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Glassman Wealth Services grew its stake in Monolithic Power Systems by 58.5% in the 2nd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 65 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Monolithic Power Systems in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Achmea Investment Management B.V. acquired a new stake in Monolithic Power Systems in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 75.6% in the second quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 72 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Heritage Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems in the second quarter worth about $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.42% of the company’s stock.

About Monolithic Power Systems

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc designs, develops, and markets integrated power semiconductor solutions and power delivery architectures for computing and storage, automotive, industrial, communications, and consumer applications markets. It offers direct current (DC) to DC integrated circuits (ICs) that are used to convert and control voltages of various electronic systems, such as portable electronic devices, wireless LAN access points, computers and notebooks, monitors, infotainment applications, and medical equipment.

Featured Stories

