Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic Debt Fund, Inc. (NYSE:EDD) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Feb 15th, 2023

Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic Debt Fund, Inc. (NYSE:EDDGet Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 27,100 shares, a growth of 15.8% from the January 15th total of 23,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 182,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic Debt Fund Stock Performance

Shares of EDD stock remained flat at $4.56 during trading on Tuesday. 100,206 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 152,900. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.36. Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic Debt Fund has a 52-week low of $3.84 and a 52-week high of $5.54.

Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic Debt Fund Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 13th. Investors of record on Friday, December 16th were issued a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 15th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in EDD. Saba Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic Debt Fund in the first quarter valued at approximately $5,736,000. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. lifted its stake in Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic Debt Fund by 341.3% in the fourth quarter. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. now owns 661,935 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $3,944,000 after acquiring an additional 511,935 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic Debt Fund by 12.0% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,445,626 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $22,183,000 after acquiring an additional 475,934 shares during the last quarter. Bulldog Investors LLP purchased a new position in Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic Debt Fund in the second quarter worth approximately $1,413,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic Debt Fund by 680.4% in the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 224,416 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,008,000 after acquiring an additional 195,660 shares during the last quarter.

Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic Debt Fund Company Profile

Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic Debt Fund, Inc is a non-diversified, closed-end management investment company. The company’s primary objective is to seek a high level of current income. It also has a secondary investment objective of long-term capital appreciation. The company was founded on January 25, 2007 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

