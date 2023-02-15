Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic Debt Fund, Inc. (NYSE:EDD) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic Debt Fund, Inc. (NYSE:EDD – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 27,100 shares, a growth of 15.8% from the January 15th total of 23,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 182,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.
Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic Debt Fund Stock Performance
Shares of EDD stock remained flat at $4.56 during trading on Tuesday. 100,206 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 152,900. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.36. Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic Debt Fund has a 52-week low of $3.84 and a 52-week high of $5.54.
Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic Debt Fund Announces Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 13th. Investors of record on Friday, December 16th were issued a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 15th.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic Debt Fund Company Profile
Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic Debt Fund, Inc is a non-diversified, closed-end management investment company. The company’s primary objective is to seek a high level of current income. It also has a secondary investment objective of long-term capital appreciation. The company was founded on January 25, 2007 and is headquartered in New York, NY.
