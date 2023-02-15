Myomo (NYSEAMERICAN:MYO) Shares Up 11.6%

Myomo, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:MYO – Get Rating) shares shot up 11.6% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $0.59 and last traded at $0.57. 854,504 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 22% from the average session volume of 1,095,974 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.51.
Separately, Alliance Global Partners decreased their price target on Myomo from $3.60 to $1.60 in a report on Tuesday, January 24th.
Myomo Stock Up 11.6 %
The stock has a market capitalization of $4.00 million, a P/E ratio of -0.32 and a beta of 0.92.
Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Worth Venture Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Myomo by 11.0% during the 1st quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC now owns 153,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $586,000 after purchasing an additional 15,250 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Myomo by 25.4% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 22,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after acquiring an additional 4,609 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Myomo by 66.5% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 40,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 16,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new position in Myomo during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.98% of the company’s stock.
Myomo, Inc is a medical robotics company that develops, designs, and produces myoelectric orthotics for people with neuromuscular disorders. It offers MyoPro, an upper-limb orthosis designed to support the arm and restore function to the weakened or paralyzed arms of certain patients suffering from CVA stroke, brachial plexus injury, traumatic brain or spinal cord injury, ALS or other neuromuscular disease or injury.
