Myomo (NYSEAMERICAN:MYO) Shares Up 11.6%

Myomo, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:MYO – Get Rating) shares shot up 11.6% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $0.59 and last traded at $0.57. 854,504 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 22% from the average session volume of 1,095,974 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.51.

Separately, Alliance Global Partners decreased their price target on Myomo from $3.60 to $1.60 in a report on Tuesday, January 24th.

The stock has a market capitalization of $4.00 million, a P/E ratio of -0.32 and a beta of 0.92.

In other Myomo news, CEO Paul R. Gudonis purchased 307,692 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was bought at an average price of $0.33 per share, for a total transaction of $101,538.36. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 483,345 shares of the company's stock, valued at $159,503.85. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, CFO David A. Henry purchased 76,923 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $0.33 per share, with a total value of $25,384.59. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 163,527 shares in the company, valued at $53,963.91. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders purchased 408,999 shares of company stock worth $136,950. 2.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Worth Venture Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Myomo by 11.0% during the 1st quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC now owns 153,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $586,000 after purchasing an additional 15,250 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Myomo by 25.4% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 22,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after acquiring an additional 4,609 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Myomo by 66.5% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 40,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 16,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new position in Myomo during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.98% of the company’s stock.

Myomo, Inc is a medical robotics company that develops, designs, and produces myoelectric orthotics for people with neuromuscular disorders. It offers MyoPro, an upper-limb orthosis designed to support the arm and restore function to the weakened or paralyzed arms of certain patients suffering from CVA stroke, brachial plexus injury, traumatic brain or spinal cord injury, ALS or other neuromuscular disease or injury.

