Napco Security Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSSC) CEO Sells $63,393,750.00 in Stock

Napco Security Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSSC – Get Rating) CEO Richard Soloway sold 2,012,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.50, for a total value of $63,393,750.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 3,983,510 shares in the company, valued at approximately $125,480,565. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Richard Soloway also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Napco Security Technologies alerts:

On Wednesday, February 15th, Richard Soloway sold 287,500 shares of Napco Security Technologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.50, for a total value of $9,056,250.00.

Napco Security Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ NSSC traded up $0.66 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $32.78. 371,270 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 293,346. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.24 and a beta of 1.10. Napco Security Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $15.60 and a 52 week high of $36.78. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.95.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Napco Security Technologies ( NASDAQ:NSSC Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $42.31 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.95 million. Napco Security Technologies had a return on equity of 21.50% and a net margin of 15.70%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.03 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Napco Security Technologies, Inc. will post 0.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on NSSC. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on Napco Security Technologies from $34.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Lake Street Capital upped their target price on Napco Security Technologies from $32.00 to $40.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Finally, B. Riley upped their price objective on Napco Security Technologies from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.40.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Napco Security Technologies

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in Napco Security Technologies during the third quarter worth approximately $33,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in Napco Security Technologies by 100.0% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,628 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 814 shares in the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in Napco Security Technologies during the third quarter worth approximately $42,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its position in Napco Security Technologies by 100.0% during the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,090 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 1,045 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main acquired a new stake in Napco Security Technologies during the second quarter worth approximately $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.49% of the company’s stock.

Napco Security Technologies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Napco Security Technologies, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and distribution of security products. Its products include access control systems, door security products, intrusion and fire alarm systems, video surveillance products, and cellular communications services. The company was founded in 1969 and is headquartered in Amityville, NY.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Napco Security Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Napco Security Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.