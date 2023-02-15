National Bank Financial Boosts H2O Innovation (OTCMKTS:HEOFF) Price Target to C$3.25

H2O Innovation (OTCMKTS:HEOFF – Get Rating) had its price target lifted by National Bank Financial from C$3.00 to C$3.25 in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of H2O Innovation from C$3.75 to C$3.50 in a research note on Monday, November 14th.

H2O Innovation Stock Up 4.1 %

HEOFF stock traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $2.03. The stock had a trading volume of 11,556 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,125. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 2.25 and a quick ratio of 1.60. The firm has a market cap of $182.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.75 and a beta of 0.62. The business has a 50-day moving average of $1.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.64. H2O Innovation has a 52-week low of $1.23 and a 52-week high of $2.05.

About H2O Innovation

H2O Innovation, Inc engages in the design and provision of water treatment solutions based on membrane filtration technology. It operates through the following segments: Water Technologies and Services, Specialty Products and Operation and Maintenance Services. The Water Technologies and Services segment includes water, wastewater projects and services.

