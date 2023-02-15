Neblio Price Hits $1.63 on Top Exchanges (NEBL)

Neblio (NEBL) traded 4.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on February 15th. Neblio has a total market cap of $32.30 million and $1.39 million worth of Neblio was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Neblio coin can currently be purchased for $1.63 or 0.00006781 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Neblio has traded down 3.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Neblio

Neblio (CRYPTO:NEBL) is a coin. Its genesis date was August 6th, 2017. Neblio’s total supply is 19,797,131 coins. The official website for Neblio is nebl.io. The Reddit community for Neblio is https://reddit.com/r/neblio and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Neblio’s official Twitter account is @neblioteam and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Neblio Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The Neblio Platform wants to provide fully open source APIs, tools, and services needed by business and enterprises to rapidly develop and deploy distributed applications. Replacing legacy database applications with truly scalable and reliable distributed applications through the development of familiar and easy to use API abstraction layers is the goal of the Neblio Platform.”

