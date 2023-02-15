Nektan (LON:NKTN) Stock Crosses Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $0.85

Nektan PLC (LON:NKTN – Get Rating)’s share price crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 0.85 ($0.01) and traded as low as GBX 0.85 ($0.01). Nektan shares last traded at GBX 0.85 ($0.01), with a volume of 104 shares.
Nektan Trading Down 96.5 %
The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 0.85 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 0.85. The stock has a market capitalization of £2.10 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.13.
About Nektan
Nektan plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides B2B gaming solutions and services in Gibraltar, the United Kingdom, the United States, India, and internationally. The company provides Evolve, a white label casino technology platform that manages the casino operator experience, including back-office operations.
