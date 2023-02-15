Newcore Gold Ltd. (OTCMKTS:NCAUF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Newcore Gold Ltd. (OTCMKTS:NCAUF – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 52,800 shares, a growth of 24.2% from the January 15th total of 42,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 89,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days.
Newcore Gold Price Performance
OTCMKTS:NCAUF remained flat at $0.18 during trading hours on Tuesday. 31,000 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 42,773. Newcore Gold has a one year low of $0.13 and a one year high of $0.45. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.18.
Newcore Gold Company Profile
