Newcore Gold Ltd. (OTCMKTS:NCAUF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Newcore Gold Ltd. (OTCMKTS:NCAUF – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 52,800 shares, a growth of 24.2% from the January 15th total of 42,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 89,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days.

Newcore Gold Price Performance

OTCMKTS:NCAUF remained flat at $0.18 during trading hours on Tuesday. 31,000 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 42,773. Newcore Gold has a one year low of $0.13 and a one year high of $0.45. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.18.

Get Newcore Gold alerts:

Newcore Gold Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Read More

Newcore Gold Ltd. operates as an exploration company. The firm engages in the acquisition, exploration, evaluation and development of mineral properties. It holds interests in the Enchi Gold project, located in Ghana. The company was founded on January 18, 2010 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

Receive News & Ratings for Newcore Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Newcore Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.