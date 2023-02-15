Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL) Forecasted to Earn Q1 2023 Earnings of ($0.04) Per Share

Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL – Get Rating) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q1 2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of Newell Brands in a note issued to investors on Monday, February 13th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst K. Grundy forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($0.04) per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Newell Brands’ current full-year earnings is $1.01 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Newell Brands’ Q3 2023 earnings at $0.47 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.32 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $1.70 EPS.

Newell Brands (NASDAQ:NWL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 10th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $2.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.23 billion. Newell Brands had a return on equity of 17.76% and a net margin of 2.33%. Newell Brands’s revenue was down 18.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.42 EPS.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on NWL. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Newell Brands from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Newell Brands from $35.00 to $20.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on Newell Brands from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Newell Brands from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Newell Brands from $15.00 to $17.00 in a report on Monday, January 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.80.

Shares of NWL opened at $14.90 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $14.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 1.32. The company has a market capitalization of $6.16 billion, a PE ratio of 29.22 and a beta of 0.93. Newell Brands has a fifty-two week low of $12.24 and a fifty-two week high of $26.45.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 28th will be issued a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 27th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.17%. Newell Brands’s dividend payout ratio is currently 180.40%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NWL. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Newell Brands by 53.4% in the 4th quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 144,569 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,887,000 after buying an additional 50,315 shares during the last quarter. Ambassador Advisors LLC boosted its position in Newell Brands by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Ambassador Advisors LLC now owns 231,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,025,000 after buying an additional 3,946 shares during the last quarter. Arrow Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Newell Brands in the 4th quarter valued at about $195,000. Mork Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Newell Brands by 36.6% in the 4th quarter. Mork Capital Management LLC now owns 64,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $842,000 after buying an additional 17,260 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in Newell Brands by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 492,076 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,436,000 after buying an additional 17,402 shares during the last quarter. 92.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Newell Brands, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, and sale of consumer and commercial products. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Solutions, Home Appliances, Home Solutions, Learning and Development, and Outdoor and Recreation. The Commercial Solutions segment includes commercial cleaning and maintenance solutions, closet and garage organization, hygiene systems and material handling solutions, connected home and security, and smoke and carbon monoxide alarms.

