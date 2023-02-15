Nexi (OTCMKTS:NEXPF) Trading Up 1.8%

Nexi S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:NEXPF – Get Rating) shares traded up 1.8% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $8.65 and last traded at $8.65. Approximately 1,975 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 31% from the average session volume of 2,845 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.49.

Nexi Stock Performance

The company has a fifty day moving average of $8.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.28.

Nexi Company Profile

Nexi S.p.A. provides electronic money and payment services to banks, financial and insurance institutions, merchants, businesses, and public administration in Italy. The company offers acquiring services; configuration, activation, and maintenance of POS terminals; fraud prevention; and dispute management services, as well as customer support services.

