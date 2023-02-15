Nissan Chemical (OTCMKTS:NNCHY) Hits New 52-Week High at $46.42

Nissan Chemical Co. (OTCMKTS:NNCHY – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $46.42 and last traded at $46.42, with a volume of 0 shares. The stock had previously closed at $46.42.
The firm has a market capitalization of $6.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.85 and a beta of 0.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a current ratio of 2.82. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $48.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $48.13.
Nissan Chemical Corporation engages in the chemicals, performance materials, agricultural chemicals, and pharmaceuticals businesses in Japan and internationally. Its chemical products include MELAMINE, an adhesive agent; high purity chemicals; AdBlue, an urea solution; ammonia, sulfuric, and nitric acid; TEPIC, an epoxy compound; Melamine Cyanurate, a salt of melamine and iso cyanuric acid; Nissan Reishi, a health food; phenylphosphonic acid; HI-LITE, a chlorinated isocyanulate; OPTBEADS, a melamine-formaldehyde resin and silica; and FINEOXOCOL, a saturated fatty alcohol and acid.
