Nova Leap Health (CVE:NLH) Shares Down 9.3%

Nova Leap Health Corp. (CVE:NLH – Get Rating)’s stock price was down 9.3% on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$0.25 and last traded at C$0.25. Approximately 132,800 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 344% from the average daily volume of 29,911 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.27.

Separately, Echelon Wealth Partners reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Nova Leap Health in a research report on Friday, November 11th.

The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$0.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$0.29. The stock has a market capitalization of C$21.12 million and a P/E ratio of 93.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.37.

Nova Leap Health Corp. provides home and home health care services in the United States and Canada. Its services include dementia care, companionship, personal and respite care, cooking and meal preparation, bathing, dressing, grooming, housekeeping, errands, transportation, and medication reminders by nursing staff.

