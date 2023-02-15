Nova LifeStyle (NASDAQ:NVFY) Stock Price Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $0.64

Nova LifeStyle, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVFY – Get Rating) shares passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.64 and traded as high as $1.11. Nova LifeStyle shares last traded at $1.05, with a volume of 46,844 shares changing hands.

Nova LifeStyle Stock Down 20.5 %

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $0.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.69. The company has a current ratio of 7.55, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a market cap of $5.49 million, a PE ratio of -0.32 and a beta of 1.70.

Nova LifeStyle (NASDAQ:NVFY – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, November 18th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $3.02 million for the quarter. Nova LifeStyle had a negative return on equity of 102.12% and a negative net margin of 146.26%.

About Nova LifeStyle

Nova Lifestyle, Inc engages in designing, marketing, and manufacturing of modern home furniture. The firm offers living room, urban dining, bedroom, and nova qwik products. It sells its products under the brand name, Diamond Sofa. The company was founded by Ya Ming Wong and Yuen Ching Ho in 1992 and is headquartered in Commerce, CA.

