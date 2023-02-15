Novacyt (LON:NCYT) Shares Down 1.5%

Novacyt S.A. (LON:NCYT – Get Rating)’s share price fell 1.5% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as GBX 66.52 ($0.81) and last traded at GBX 66.90 ($0.81). 65,638 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 84% from the average session volume of 401,952 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 67.90 ($0.82).

Novacyt Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 4.46 and a current ratio of 4.66. The company has a market cap of £47.25 million and a PE ratio of -4.78. The company’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 79 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 83.35.

About Novacyt

Novacyt SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, manufacture, contract design, and commercialization of diagnostic products for cancer and infectious diseases in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the United States, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Primer Design, Lab21 Products, and IT-IS International.

See Also

