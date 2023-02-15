Novozymes A/S (OTCMKTS:NVZMY) & Sorrento Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRNE) Head-To-Head Analysis

Novozymes A/S (OTCMKTS:NVZMY – Get Rating) and Sorrento Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRNE – Get Rating) are both basic materials companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership, valuation and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares Novozymes A/S and Sorrento Therapeutics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Novozymes A/S 20.08% 26.96% 13.00% Sorrento Therapeutics -818.22% -282.82% -57.64%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Novozymes A/S and Sorrento Therapeutics’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Novozymes A/S $2.38 billion 4.78 $500.53 million N/A N/A Sorrento Therapeutics $60.32 million 1.55 -$428.33 million N/A N/A

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Novozymes A/S has higher revenue and earnings than Sorrento Therapeutics.

0.0% of Novozymes A/S shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 34.5% of Sorrento Therapeutics shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.6% of Sorrento Therapeutics shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Novozymes A/S and Sorrento Therapeutics, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Novozymes A/S 2 6 1 0 1.89 Sorrento Therapeutics 0 1 2 0 2.67

Novozymes A/S presently has a consensus price target of $430.00, indicating a potential upside of 759.48%. Sorrento Therapeutics has a consensus price target of $12.50, indicating a potential upside of 6,229.11%. Given Sorrento Therapeutics’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Sorrento Therapeutics is more favorable than Novozymes A/S.

Risk & Volatility

Novozymes A/S has a beta of 0.73, meaning that its stock price is 27% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Sorrento Therapeutics has a beta of 1.95, meaning that its stock price is 95% more volatile than the S&P 500.

About Novozymes A/S

Novozymes A/S engages in the research and development of biotechnology solutions, which produces industrial enzymes and microorganisms. Its business areas include agriculture, bioenergy, biopharma, food and beverage, household care, leather, pulp and paper, textile and wastewater solutions. The company was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Copenhagen, Denmark.

About Sorrento Therapeutics

Sorrento Therapeutics, Inc. engages in the research, development and manufacture of biopharmaceutical products. It focuses on therapies to treat specific stages in the evolution of cancer, from elimination, to equilibrium and escape which include biosimilars, immuno-oncology antibodies, cellular therapy, cell internalizing antibodies, and antibody drug conjugates. It operates through the Sorrento Therapeutics and Scilex segments. The company was founded by Henry H. Ji in 1989 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

