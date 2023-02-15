Nu Skin Enterprises (NYSE:NUS) Updates Q1 Earnings Guidance

Nu Skin Enterprises (NYSE:NUS – Get Rating) updated its first quarter earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.25-$0.35 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.70. The company issued revenue guidance of $450-$490 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $544.22 million. Nu Skin Enterprises also updated its FY23 guidance to $2.35-$2.75 EPS.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
A number of research analysts have recently commented on NUS shares. DA Davidson upped their target price on Nu Skin Enterprises from $34.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Nu Skin Enterprises from a buy rating to a hold rating and lowered their target price for the company from $43.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Monday, January 30th. StockNews.com raised shares of Nu Skin Enterprises from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Nu Skin Enterprises from $39.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $38.00.
Nu Skin Enterprises Stock Up 4.8 %
NYSE:NUS traded up $2.06 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $45.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 733,181 shares, compared to its average volume of 572,530. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Nu Skin Enterprises has a 1 year low of $29.95 and a 1 year high of $56.76. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $42.23 and a 200-day moving average of $40.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.24 billion, a PE ratio of 58.54 and a beta of 1.18.
Insider Activity
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Nu Skin Enterprises
Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC grew its stake in Nu Skin Enterprises by 37.1% during the 2nd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 809 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Nu Skin Enterprises by 118.2% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 623 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Nu Skin Enterprises during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $144,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises by 12.7% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,000 after buying an additional 413 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PDT Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises during the first quarter worth $231,000. 93.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Nu Skin Enterprises
Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the development and distribution of personal care products and nutritional supplements. It operates through the following segments: Mainland China, Americas, South Korea, Southeast Asia/Pacific, EMEA, Japan, Hong Kong/Taiwan, Nu Skin Other, Manufacturing, Grow Tech, and Rhyz Other.
