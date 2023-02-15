Nu Skin Enterprises (NYSE:NUS) Updates Q1 Earnings Guidance

Nu Skin Enterprises (NYSE:NUS – Get Rating) updated its first quarter earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.25-$0.35 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.70. The company issued revenue guidance of $450-$490 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $544.22 million. Nu Skin Enterprises also updated its FY23 guidance to $2.35-$2.75 EPS.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently commented on NUS shares. DA Davidson upped their target price on Nu Skin Enterprises from $34.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Nu Skin Enterprises from a buy rating to a hold rating and lowered their target price for the company from $43.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Monday, January 30th. StockNews.com raised shares of Nu Skin Enterprises from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Nu Skin Enterprises from $39.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $38.00.

Get Nu Skin Enterprises alerts:

Nu Skin Enterprises Stock Up 4.8 %

NYSE:NUS traded up $2.06 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $45.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 733,181 shares, compared to its average volume of 572,530. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Nu Skin Enterprises has a 1 year low of $29.95 and a 1 year high of $56.76. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $42.23 and a 200-day moving average of $40.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.24 billion, a PE ratio of 58.54 and a beta of 1.18.

Insider Activity

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Nu Skin Enterprises

In related news, Director Andrew D. Lipman sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.16, for a total value of $38,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 67,393 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,571,716.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . In other Nu Skin Enterprises news, Director Andrew D. Lipman sold 1,000 shares of Nu Skin Enterprises stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.16, for a total value of $38,160.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 67,393 shares in the company, valued at $2,571,716.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO Ryan S. Napierski sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.45, for a total transaction of $961,250.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 122,683 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,717,161.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 28,000 shares of company stock worth $1,082,430. Corporate insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC grew its stake in Nu Skin Enterprises by 37.1% during the 2nd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 809 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Nu Skin Enterprises by 118.2% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 623 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Nu Skin Enterprises during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $144,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises by 12.7% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,000 after buying an additional 413 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PDT Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises during the first quarter worth $231,000. 93.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Nu Skin Enterprises

(Get Rating)

Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the development and distribution of personal care products and nutritional supplements. It operates through the following segments: Mainland China, Americas, South Korea, Southeast Asia/Pacific, EMEA, Japan, Hong Kong/Taiwan, Nu Skin Other, Manufacturing, Grow Tech, and Rhyz Other.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Nu Skin Enterprises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nu Skin Enterprises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.