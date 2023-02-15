Nutanix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTNX) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Nutanix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTNX – Get Rating) has received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the fourteen analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $31.58.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on NTNX shares. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Nutanix from $24.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 28th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Nutanix from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Nutanix from $26.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 24th. StockNews.com raised shares of Nutanix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Nutanix from $29.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 1st.

Get Nutanix alerts:

Nutanix Stock Up 2.7 %

Shares of Nutanix stock opened at $29.37 on Wednesday. Nutanix has a fifty-two week low of $13.44 and a fifty-two week high of $33.73. The firm has a market cap of $6.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.79 and a beta of 1.26. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.89.

Insider Buying and Selling at Nutanix

Nutanix ( NASDAQ:NTNX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 30th. The technology company reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.51) by $0.19. The company had revenue of $433.61 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $413.06 million. Analysts anticipate that Nutanix will post -1.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Nutanix news, insider Tyler Wall sold 90,000 shares of Nutanix stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.19, for a total value of $2,357,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 48,256 shares in the company, valued at $1,263,824.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Nutanix news, insider Tyler Wall sold 90,000 shares of Nutanix stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.19, for a total value of $2,357,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 48,256 shares in the company, valued at $1,263,824.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Rajiv Ramaswami sold 5,000 shares of Nutanix stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.34, for a total transaction of $141,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 310,348 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,795,262.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 324,686 shares of company stock worth $9,538,498 over the last ninety days. 0.43% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Nutanix

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Eaton Vance Management lifted its stake in shares of Nutanix by 2.2% in the third quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 19,223 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $401,000 after buying an additional 417 shares during the last quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC lifted its stake in shares of Nutanix by 10.3% in the third quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 4,592 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $96,000 after buying an additional 430 shares during the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co lifted its stake in shares of Nutanix by 1.9% in the third quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 26,266 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $547,000 after buying an additional 490 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of Nutanix by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 18,307 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $477,000 after buying an additional 560 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in Nutanix by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 93,267 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,943,000 after purchasing an additional 585 shares during the last quarter. 76.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Nutanix Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Nutanix, Inc engages in the provision of a cloud platform leveraging web-scale engineering and consumer-grade design. The firm also provides software solutions and cloud services to customers’ enterprise infrastructure. The company was founded by Dheeraj Pandey, Ajeet Singh, and Mohit Aron in 2009 and is headquartered in San Jose, CA.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Nutanix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nutanix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.