Oakley Capital Investments (LON:OCI) Sets New 52-Week High at $470.00

Oakley Capital Investments Limited (LON:OCI – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as GBX 470 ($5.71) and last traded at GBX 466 ($5.66), with a volume of 74291 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 464.50 ($5.64).

Oakley Capital Investments Stock Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of £832.69 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 253.49. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 431.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 411.38.

About Oakley Capital Investments

Oakley Capital Investments Limited is private equity and venture capital firm specializing in investments in early, growth, late stage, mid markets, restructuring, management buy-outs, management buy-ins, public to privates, re-financings, secondary purchases, growth capital, turnarounds, industry consolidation, business roll-outs and buy-and-build investments as well as investments in other funds.

