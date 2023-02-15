Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Has $29.27 Million Stock Holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. cut its holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) by 5.4% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 668,769 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 38,012 shares during the quarter. Pfizer makes up about 0.7% of Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $29,265,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Karp Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in Pfizer in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Pfizer in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Goodman Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pfizer in the second quarter worth $32,000. Gladius Capital Management LP lifted its stake in shares of Pfizer by 101.6% in the second quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP now owns 975 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 60,528 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New Millennium Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pfizer in the second quarter worth $53,000. 67.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Pfizer alerts:

Pfizer Price Performance

Shares of PFE stock traded down $0.23 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $43.49. 4,315,740 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 24,046,994. Pfizer Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $41.44 and a fifty-two week high of $56.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.37. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $48.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $47.26. The company has a market cap of $244.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.62.

Pfizer Increases Dividend

Pfizer ( NYSE:PFE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.11. Pfizer had a net margin of 31.27% and a return on equity of 43.02%. The business had revenue of $24.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.40 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.08 earnings per share. Pfizer’s revenue was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Pfizer Inc. will post 3.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, January 27th will be issued a $0.41 dividend. This is a positive change from Pfizer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.77%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 26th. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.93%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America cut shares of Pfizer from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $60.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $49.00 to $44.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Atlantic Securities dropped their target price on shares of Pfizer from $50.00 to $46.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Pfizer from $54.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Pfizer from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $51.60.

Pfizer Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Pfizer Inc is a research-based global biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, marketing, sales and distribution of biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The firm works across developed and emerging markets to advance wellness, prevention, treatments and cures that challenge the most feared diseases.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PFE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Pfizer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pfizer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.