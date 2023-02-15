Orgenesis (NASDAQ:ORGS) Stock Price Down 6.3%

Orgenesis Inc. (NASDAQ:ORGS – Get Rating) traded down 6.3% on Monday . The company traded as low as $2.08 and last traded at $2.08. 7,221 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 79% from the average session volume of 34,915 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.22.

Orgenesis Price Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $2.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.85. The company has a market cap of $54.68 million, a PE ratio of -3.85 and a beta of 0.83.

Get Orgenesis alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Orgenesis

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Prudential Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Orgenesis during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Chapin Davis Inc. acquired a new position in Orgenesis in the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Orgenesis by 49.2% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 36,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 12,000 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Orgenesis by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 88,659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $308,000 after acquiring an additional 6,159 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Orgenesis by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 206,754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $403,000 after acquiring an additional 7,198 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.81% of the company’s stock.

Orgenesis Company Profile

Orgenesis, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the development, manufacturing and provision of technologies and services in the cell and gene therapy industry. It operates through the Contract Development and Manufacturing Organization (CDMO) and Point-Of-Care Cell Therapy (POC) segments.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Orgenesis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Orgenesis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.