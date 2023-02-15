Osmosis One Day Trading Volume Hits $16.03 Million (OSMO)

Osmosis (OSMO) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on February 15th. Osmosis has a market cap of $514.34 million and approximately $16.03 million worth of Osmosis was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Osmosis coin can now be bought for about $1.04 or 0.00004229 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Osmosis has traded down 3.5% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About Osmosis

Osmosis’ launch date was February 19th, 2021. Osmosis’ total supply is 325,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 492,590,761 coins. The official website for Osmosis is osmosis.zone. Osmosis’ official Twitter account is @osmosiszone and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Osmosis Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Osmosis is a decentralized peer-to-peer blockchain that people can use to create liquidity and trade IBC enabled tokens. The Osmosis blockchain is made up of free, public, and open-source software.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Osmosis directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Osmosis should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Osmosis using one of the exchanges listed above.

