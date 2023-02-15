Otter Tail (NASDAQ:OTTR) Issues FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Otter Tail (NASDAQ:OTTR – Get Rating) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $3.76-$4.06 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $3.90. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Otter Tail also updated its FY23 guidance to $3.76-4.06 EPS.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com downgraded Otter Tail from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Maxim Group decreased their target price on Otter Tail from $95.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Siebert Williams Shank raised Otter Tail from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $63.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, November 28th.

Shares of OTTR opened at $61.17 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.73 and a beta of 0.53. Otter Tail has a one year low of $52.60 and a one year high of $82.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.90. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $61.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $65.04.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 14th will be issued a $0.438 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 13th. This represents a $1.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.86%. This is an increase from Otter Tail’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. Otter Tail’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.54%.

In related news, Director John D. Erickson sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.31, for a total value of $112,620.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,633 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $204,574.23. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Neuberger Berman Group LLC bought a new position in Otter Tail during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $328,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Otter Tail during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $321,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in Otter Tail during the 1st quarter worth approximately $319,000. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in Otter Tail during the 1st quarter worth approximately $318,000. Finally, Creative Planning raised its position in shares of Otter Tail by 27.9% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 4,361 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $293,000 after purchasing an additional 951 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 49.01% of the company’s stock.

Otter Tail Corp. is a holding company engaged in the energy, infrastructure, and production businesses. It operates through the following segments: Electric, Manufacturing, and Plastics. The Electric segment is involved in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution, and sale of electric energy in western Minnesota, eastern North Dakota, and northeastern South Dakota.

