Pacton Gold (CVE:PAC) Hits New 52-Week Low at $0.18

Pacton Gold Inc. (CVE:PAC – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.18 and last traded at C$0.18, with a volume of 1500 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.19.

Pacton Gold Trading Down 5.3 %

The company has a current ratio of 9.03, a quick ratio of 8.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05. The stock has a market capitalization of C$9.81 million and a P/E ratio of -1.98. The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$0.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$0.24.

Pacton Gold Company Profile

Pacton Gold Inc, a junior exploration company, engages in the identification, evaluation, acquisition, and exploration of mineral properties. It explores for gold deposits. The company focuses on the exploration and development of high-grade gold properties located in the Red Lake gold rush in Ontario, Canada.

