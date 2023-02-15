PainReform (NASDAQ:PRFX) Shares Down 8%

PainReform Ltd. (NASDAQ:PRFX – Get Rating) fell 8% on Monday . The company traded as low as $0.58 and last traded at $0.60. 46,726 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 92% from the average session volume of 593,496 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.65.

The business’s fifty day moving average is $0.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.59.

PainReform (NASDAQ:PRFX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in PainReform stock. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management acquired a new position in PainReform Ltd. ( NASDAQ:PRFX Get Rating ) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 30,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,000. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management owned about 0.29% of PainReform as of its most recent SEC filing. 1.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PainReform Ltd., a clinical stage specialty pharmaceutical company, engages in the development of therapeutics that provides an extended period of post-surgical pain relief in Israel. It engages in developing PRF-110, a viscous clear oil-based solution that is instilled directly into the surgical wound to provide localized and extended post-operative analgesia.

