PainReform (NASDAQ:PRFX) Shares Down 8%

PainReform Ltd. (NASDAQ:PRFXGet Rating) fell 8% on Monday . The company traded as low as $0.58 and last traded at $0.60. 46,726 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 92% from the average session volume of 593,496 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.65.

The business’s fifty day moving average is $0.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.59.

PainReform (NASDAQ:PRFXGet Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in PainReform stock. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management acquired a new position in PainReform Ltd. (NASDAQ:PRFXGet Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 30,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,000. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management owned about 0.29% of PainReform as of its most recent SEC filing. 1.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PainReform Ltd., a clinical stage specialty pharmaceutical company, engages in the development of therapeutics that provides an extended period of post-surgical pain relief in Israel. It engages in developing PRF-110, a viscous clear oil-based solution that is instilled directly into the surgical wound to provide localized and extended post-operative analgesia.

