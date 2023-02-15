Paramount Group (NYSE:PGRE) Issues FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Paramount Group (NYSE:PGRE – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.88-$0.94 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.91. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Paramount Group also updated its FY23 guidance to $0.88-0.94 EPS.

Paramount Group Price Performance

NYSE PGRE traded down $0.01 on Wednesday, hitting $6.03. The stock had a trading volume of 723,663 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,087,331. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $6.05 and a 200-day moving average of $6.49. The company has a market capitalization of $1.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 301.50 and a beta of 1.18. Paramount Group has a 52-week low of $5.48 and a 52-week high of $11.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 3.48 and a current ratio of 3.48.

Paramount Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 30th were given a dividend of $0.078 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $0.31 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.17%. Paramount Group’s payout ratio is currently 1,550.00%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Insider Activity at Paramount Group

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on PGRE shares. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Paramount Group from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and lowered their price target for the company from $8.00 to $6.50 in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Paramount Group from $6.00 to $5.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. BTIG Research downgraded shares of Paramount Group from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Evercore ISI cut shares of Paramount Group from an in-line rating to an underperform rating and decreased their target price for the company from $8.00 to $6.50 in a research report on Monday, November 21st. Finally, Mizuho cut their price target on shares of Paramount Group from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $6.60.

In other news, CEO Albert P. Behler purchased 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 7th. The stock was bought at an average price of $5.75 per share, for a total transaction of $230,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 171,812 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $987,919. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Thomas Armbrust acquired 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 7th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $5.71 per share, for a total transaction of $114,200.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 232,853 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,329,590.63. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Albert P. Behler acquired 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 7th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $5.75 per share, for a total transaction of $230,000.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 171,812 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $987,919. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 10.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Paramount Group

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Paramount Group by 1.5% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 27,375,371 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $170,549,000 after buying an additional 404,776 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Paramount Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $109,167,000. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Paramount Group by 1.5% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,536,197 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $69,644,000 after purchasing an additional 137,749 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Paramount Group by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,629,544 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $21,559,000 after acquiring an additional 92,014 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Paramount Group by 2.9% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,296,136 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,961,000 after acquiring an additional 91,878 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.17% of the company’s stock.

About Paramount Group

Paramount Group, Inc is a real estate investment and management company. It owns, operates, manages, acquires and redevelops office properties in central business district submarkets of New York, District of Columbia and San Francisco. The company operates through the following geographical segments: New York, San Francisco and Washington.

See Also

