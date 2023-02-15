Park City Group (NASDAQ:PCYG) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Park City Group (NASDAQ:PCYG – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Saturday. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

Park City Group Stock Performance

Shares of PCYG stock opened at $5.93 on Friday. Park City Group has a 52-week low of $4.06 and a 52-week high of $7.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $109.52 million, a PE ratio of 29.65 and a beta of 1.07. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.43.

Get Park City Group alerts:

Park City Group (NASDAQ:PCYG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 14th. The technology company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Park City Group had a return on equity of 9.93% and a net margin of 23.84%. The business had revenue of $4.72 million during the quarter.

Park City Group Announces Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Park City Group

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 21st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be paid a $0.015 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 14th. This represents a $0.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.01%. Park City Group’s payout ratio is presently 30.00%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC increased its stake in Park City Group by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 1,099,239 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,837,000 after buying an additional 26,683 shares in the last quarter. Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning grew its position in shares of Park City Group by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning now owns 460,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,277,000 after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares in the last quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC grew its position in shares of Park City Group by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC now owns 159,816 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $791,000 after purchasing an additional 9,200 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Park City Group by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 138,663 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $686,000 after purchasing an additional 5,055 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Park City Group by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 114,706 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $567,000 after purchasing an additional 1,652 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 25.16% of the company’s stock.

About Park City Group

(Get Rating)

Park City Group, Inc is a software-as-a-service provider, which engages in the design, development, marketing, and support of proprietary software products. It offers cloud-based applications and services that address e-commerce, supply chain, food safety and compliance activities. The company was founded by Randall K.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Park City Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Park City Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.