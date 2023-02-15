Paya Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYA) Short Interest Down 18.2% in January

Paya Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYA – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,480,000 shares, a decline of 18.2% from the January 15th total of 3,030,000 shares. Approximately 2.9% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 2,090,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.2 days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PAYA has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group cut Paya from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $9.75 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. BTIG Research cut Paya from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Northland Securities cut Paya from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Raymond James cut Paya from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Finally, Truist Financial cut Paya from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.86.

Get Paya alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Paya

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Arcus Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Paya during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Paya during the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Paya during the second quarter valued at about $34,000. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of Paya by 532.1% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 5,321 shares during the period. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new stake in shares of Paya during the first quarter valued at about $59,000. 96.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Paya Trading Down 0.1 %

Paya Company Profile

Shares of PAYA opened at $9.73 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $8.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.73. Paya has a twelve month low of $4.51 and a twelve month high of $9.74. The stock has a market cap of $1.29 billion, a PE ratio of 162.19 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a quick ratio of 2.11, a current ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95.

(Get Rating)

Paya Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an independent integrated payments platform. It operates through two segments, Integrated Solutions and Payment Services. The company processes payments through credit and debit card, automated clearing house, and check payments. It serves customers through distribution partners with focus on targeted verticals, such as B2B goods and services, healthcare, faith-based and non-profit, government and utilities, and education markets.

See Also

