PDS Biotechnology (NASDAQ:PDSB) Trading Down 2.5%

PDS Biotechnology Co. (NASDAQ:PDSB – Get Rating)’s share price dropped 2.5% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $8.06 and last traded at $8.18. Approximately 545,495 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 14% from the average daily volume of 631,097 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.39.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PDSB has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. HC Wainwright increased their price objective on PDS Biotechnology from $15.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Chardan Capital raised their target price on PDS Biotechnology from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 14th. B. Riley raised their target price on PDS Biotechnology from $10.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 28th. Finally, Noble Financial raised their target price on PDS Biotechnology to $19.00 in a research note on Monday, November 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $16.80.

Get PDS Biotechnology alerts:

PDS Biotechnology Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $247.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.65 and a beta of 2.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 15.37 and a quick ratio of 15.37. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $9.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.79.

Institutional Trading of PDS Biotechnology

PDS Biotechnology ( NASDAQ:PDSB Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26). On average, analysts predict that PDS Biotechnology Co. will post -1.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in PDS Biotechnology by 5.0% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,148,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,410,000 after purchasing an additional 54,193 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in PDS Biotechnology by 49.5% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 665,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,117,000 after purchasing an additional 220,300 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP increased its position in PDS Biotechnology by 66.5% in the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 496,469 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,553,000 after purchasing an additional 198,257 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in PDS Biotechnology in the fourth quarter worth about $5,958,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in PDS Biotechnology by 1.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 435,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,697,000 after buying an additional 4,199 shares during the last quarter. 18.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About PDS Biotechnology

(Get Rating)

PDS Biotechnology Corp. engages in the development of clinical-stage immunotherapies to treat various early-stage and late-stage cancers, including head and neck cancer, prostate cancer, breast cancer, cervical cancer, anal cancer, and other cancers. Its products PDS0101, is an off the shelf immunotherapeutic that is administered by subcutaneous injection.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for PDS Biotechnology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PDS Biotechnology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.