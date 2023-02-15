Pegasystems (NASDAQ:PEGA) Updates FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Pegasystems (NASDAQ:PEGA – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.50-$1.50 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.62. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.40 billion-$1.40 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.38 billion. Pegasystems also updated its FY23 guidance to $1.50 EPS.

Pegasystems Stock Performance

PEGA traded up $3.13 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $42.75. The stock had a trading volume of 1,184,648 shares, compared to its average volume of 381,756. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.13, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 1.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.51 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.77 and a beta of 1.03. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $36.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $36.16. Pegasystems has a twelve month low of $29.05 and a twelve month high of $100.61.

Pegasystems Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 30th. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.28%. Pegasystems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -2.35%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Institutional Trading of Pegasystems

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Pegasystems from $80.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Barclays lowered shares of Pegasystems from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $50.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of Pegasystems from a neutral rating to a buy rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $36.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Pegasystems has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $57.80.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in Pegasystems by 109.8% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,326 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 694 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Pegasystems by 44.2% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,750 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $141,000 after purchasing an additional 536 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in Pegasystems by 502.7% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,754 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 1,463 shares in the last quarter. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Pegasystems during the 4th quarter worth approximately $61,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Pegasystems in the first quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.22% of the company’s stock.

About Pegasystems

Pegasystems, Inc engages in the development, market, license, and support of software, which allows organizations to build, deploy, and change enterprise applications. Its product Pega Infinity helps connect enterprises to their customers in real-time across channels, streamline business operations, and adapt to meet changing requirements.

