PennantPark Investment Co. (NASDAQ:PNNT) Forecasted to Earn Q2 2023 Earnings of $0.19 Per Share

PennantPark Investment Co. (NASDAQ:PNNT – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group boosted their Q2 2023 earnings per share estimates for PennantPark Investment in a report issued on Thursday, February 9th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst K. Joseph now anticipates that the asset manager will post earnings per share of $0.19 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.18. The consensus estimate for PennantPark Investment’s current full-year earnings is $0.78 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for PennantPark Investment’s Q3 2024 earnings at $0.21 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.21 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $0.82 EPS.

Get PennantPark Investment alerts:

PennantPark Investment (NASDAQ:PNNT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 16th. The asset manager reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by ($0.03). PennantPark Investment had a positive return on equity of 7.00% and a negative net margin of 114.60%. The business had revenue of $28.93 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.66 million.

PennantPark Investment Trading Down 0.3 %

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. StockNews.com upgraded PennantPark Investment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 10th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut PennantPark Investment from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $7.00 to $5.50 in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price objective on PennantPark Investment from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday.

PennantPark Investment stock opened at $5.71 on Monday. PennantPark Investment has a 52 week low of $5.33 and a 52 week high of $8.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $372.41 million, a P/E ratio of -3.09 and a beta of 1.55. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.37.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On PennantPark Investment

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA acquired a new position in shares of PennantPark Investment during the first quarter worth $77,000. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in PennantPark Investment by 1,970.5% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 10,373 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 9,872 shares during the last quarter. PVG Asset Management Corp bought a new stake in PennantPark Investment during the third quarter valued at $64,000. Golden Green Inc. bought a new position in shares of PennantPark Investment during the 4th quarter worth about $71,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new position in shares of PennantPark Investment during the 3rd quarter worth about $70,000. 34.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at PennantPark Investment

In related news, CEO Arthur H. Penn purchased 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $5.61 per share, for a total transaction of $168,300.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 968,423 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,432,853.03. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

PennantPark Investment Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, March 16th will be paid a $0.185 dividend. This is a boost from PennantPark Investment’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. This represents a $0.74 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 12.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 15th. PennantPark Investment’s payout ratio is -35.68%.

About PennantPark Investment

(Get Rating)

PennantPark Investment Corporation is a publicly listed business development firm specializing in direct and mezzanine investments in middle market companies. It invests in the form of mezzanine debt, senior secured loans, and equity investments. The firm invests in equity securities and debt transactions through preferred stock, common stock, warrants, options, subordinated loans, mezzanine loans, and senior secured loans.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for PennantPark Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PennantPark Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.