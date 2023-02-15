PennyMac Financial Services (NYSE:PFSI) Rating Increased to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of PennyMac Financial Services (NYSE:PFSI – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Saturday.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of PennyMac Financial Services from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of PennyMac Financial Services from $58.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of PennyMac Financial Services from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $54.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. Finally, JMP Securities lowered shares of PennyMac Financial Services from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $69.50.

PennyMac Financial Services Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE:PFSI opened at $66.23 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62. PennyMac Financial Services has a 12 month low of $38.53 and a 12 month high of $73.79. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $61.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $55.65. The company has a market cap of $3.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.89 and a beta of 1.45.

PennyMac Financial Services Dividend Announcement

PennyMac Financial Services ( NYSE:PFSI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.04. PennyMac Financial Services had a net margin of 23.95% and a return on equity of 14.01%. The firm had revenue of $340.45 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $326.70 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that PennyMac Financial Services will post 6.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 24th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 14th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 13th. PennyMac Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.54%.

Insider Transactions at PennyMac Financial Services

In other news, Director Joseph F. Mazzella sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.56, for a total transaction of $1,726,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 145,479 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,373,771.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Joseph F. Mazzella sold 30,000 shares of PennyMac Financial Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.56, for a total transaction of $1,726,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 145,479 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,373,771.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Steven Richard Bailey sold 18,923 shares of PennyMac Financial Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.33, for a total transaction of $1,255,162.59. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,914 shares in the company, valued at $790,255.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 107,809 shares of company stock valued at $6,464,890. 18.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On PennyMac Financial Services

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vident Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in PennyMac Financial Services during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,491,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. acquired a new stake in PennyMac Financial Services in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $8,437,000. Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new stake in PennyMac Financial Services in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $504,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its stake in PennyMac Financial Services by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 542,176 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $30,720,000 after acquiring an additional 27,823 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moran Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in PennyMac Financial Services in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $937,000. 67.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PennyMac Financial Services Company Profile

PennyMac Financial Services, Inc operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the production and servicing of U.S. residential mortgage loans. It operates through the following segments: Production, Servicing, and Investment Management. The Production segment includes mortgage loan origination, acquisition, and sale activities.

