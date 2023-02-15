Persistence (XPRT) Price Down 10.2% Over Last Week

Persistence (XPRT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on February 15th. One Persistence token can now be bought for approximately $0.54 or 0.00002190 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Persistence has traded 10.2% lower against the dollar. Persistence has a market capitalization of $80.09 million and $324,679.81 worth of Persistence was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
- KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00002216 BTC.
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0633 or 0.00000261 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0786 or 0.00000324 BTC.
- OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000005 BTC.
- Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $103.14 or 0.00425018 BTC.
- Lunar (LNR) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0225 or 0.00000093 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.
- QANplatform (QANX) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6,832.19 or 0.28153951 BTC.
- Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0391 or 0.00000159 BTC.
Persistence Token Profile
Persistence’s genesis date was May 1st, 2019. Persistence’s total supply is 165,077,734 tokens and its circulating supply is 148,577,734 tokens. The official message board for Persistence is medium.com/persistence-blog. Persistence’s official Twitter account is @persistenceone and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Persistence is persistence.one. The Reddit community for Persistence is https://reddit.com/r/persistenceone and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.
Buying and Selling Persistence
