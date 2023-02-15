Philcoin (PHL) Price Tops $0.0177 on Top Exchanges

Philcoin (PHL) traded down 0.2% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on February 15th. Over the last seven days, Philcoin has traded 0.1% higher against the US dollar. Philcoin has a total market capitalization of $244.61 million and $88,097.25 worth of Philcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Philcoin token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0177 or 0.00000073 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Philcoin’s genesis date was October 20th, 2021. Philcoin’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 tokens. Philcoin’s official message board is www.reddit.com/user/philcoinofficial. The official website for Philcoin is philcoin.io. Philcoin’s official Twitter account is @philcoin_com and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Philcoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Philcoin aims to stimulate global development by facilitating the dissemination of relevant skills within communities of interest, fully acknowledging and engaging with the issue of uneven access to technology in developing economies.”

