Plus500 (LON:PLUS) Stock Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $1,829.03

Plus500 Ltd. (LON:PLUS – Get Rating) shares crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 1,829.03 ($22.20) and traded as high as GBX 1,916 ($23.26). Plus500 shares last traded at GBX 1,908 ($23.16), with a volume of 197,023 shares.

Plus500 Trading Down 0.3 %

The company’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 1,831.64 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 1,781.95. The company has a market cap of £1.79 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 611.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 3.89 and a current ratio of 3.89.

Plus500 Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 23rd. This represents a dividend yield of 1.4%. Plus500’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.79%.

About Plus500

Plus500 Ltd., a fintech company, operates technology-based trading platforms worldwide. The company operates an online and mobile trading platform within the contracts for difference (CFDs) sector enabling its international customer base of individual customers to trade CFDs on over 2,500 underlying financial instruments internationally.

