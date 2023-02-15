Pocket Network (POKT) One Day Volume Hits $8.12 Million

Pocket Network (POKT) traded 7.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on February 15th. Pocket Network has a total market cap of $77.37 million and $8.12 million worth of Pocket Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Pocket Network has traded up 17.5% against the U.S. dollar. One Pocket Network token can now be purchased for $0.0759 or 0.00000333 BTC on major exchanges.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Pocket Network Token Profile

Pocket Network was first traded on July 28th, 2020. Pocket Network’s total supply is 1,146,111,711 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,019,807,684 tokens. The Reddit community for Pocket Network is https://reddit.com/r/poktnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Pocket Network’s official Twitter account is @poktnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. Pocket Network’s official message board is forum.pokt.network. The official website for Pocket Network is www.pokt.network.

Buying and Selling Pocket Network

According to CryptoCompare, “Pocket Network is a multi-chain relay protocol that incentivizes RPC nodes to provide DApps and their users with Web3 access.Using Pocket Network is similar to any other RPC. If you're already using a centralized RPC provider, the Pocket Portal was built to allow a transition with URLs you can claim. Alternatively, you can integrate directly with PocketJS.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pocket Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Pocket Network should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Pocket Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

