Portland General Electric (POR) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Portland General Electric Stock Down 1.8 %

POR stock opened at $47.07 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $48.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $48.47. Portland General Electric has a 12 month low of $41.58 and a 12 month high of $57.03. The company has a market cap of $4.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.67.

Portland General Electric Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 27th will be given a dividend of $0.4525 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 24th. This represents a $1.81 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.85%. This is an increase from Portland General Electric’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. Portland General Electric’s dividend payout ratio is presently 65.34%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Portland General Electric

A number of equities analysts have commented on POR shares. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Portland General Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Portland General Electric from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. TheStreet downgraded shares of Portland General Electric from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Portland General Electric to $53.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, Guggenheim cut their price target on shares of Portland General Electric from $56.00 to $48.00 in a report on Monday, October 24th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $49.57.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in Portland General Electric by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 35,631 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,746,000 after acquiring an additional 1,293 shares during the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC grew its stake in Portland General Electric by 47.1% in the 4th quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 28,974 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,420,000 after acquiring an additional 9,278 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its stake in Portland General Electric by 49.3% in the 4th quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 10,827 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $531,000 after acquiring an additional 3,574 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its stake in Portland General Electric by 61.6% in the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 15,963 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $782,000 after acquiring an additional 6,086 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Portland General Electric by 22.0% in the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,108 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $887,000 after acquiring an additional 3,268 shares during the last quarter. 97.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Portland General Electric Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Portland General Electric Co engages in the generation, wholesale purchase, transmission, distribution, and retail sale of electricity in the state of Oregon. The firm also sells electricity and natural gas in the wholesale market to utilities, brokers, and power marketers. It also serves residential, commercial and non-residential customers.

Read More

