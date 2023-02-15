Prom Reaches Self Reported Market Cap of $92.65 Million (PROM)

Prom (PROM) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on February 15th. Prom has a total market cap of $92.65 million and approximately $2.28 million worth of Prom was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Prom has traded down 0.9% against the dollar. One Prom token can now be bought for about $5.08 or 0.00021065 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.34 or 0.00009709 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $10.64 or 0.00044141 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.90 or 0.00028628 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00001956 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.51 or 0.00018715 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004160 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0414 or 0.00000172 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $52.32 or 0.00217100 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 13.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0321 or 0.00000133 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $24,094.39 or 0.99978052 BTC.

Prom Profile

Prom (CRYPTO:PROM) is a token. It launched on May 19th, 2019. Prom’s total supply is 19,250,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 18,250,000 tokens. Prom’s official message board is prom-io.medium.com. Prom’s official Twitter account is @prom_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. Prom’s official website is prom.io.

Prom Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Prom (PROM) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Prom has a current supply of 19,250,000 with 18,250,000 in circulation. The last known price of Prom is 4.84604085 USD and is up 2.06 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 37 active market(s) with $1,709,135.04 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://prom.io/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Prom directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Prom should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Prom using one of the exchanges listed above.

