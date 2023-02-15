Prom Reaches Self Reported Market Cap of $93.01 Million (PROM)

Prom (PROM) traded up 5.3% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on February 15th. One Prom token can now be bought for approximately $5.10 or 0.00020640 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Prom has traded 0.9% lower against the dollar. Prom has a total market capitalization of $93.01 million and approximately $2.43 million worth of Prom was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Prom alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.35 or 0.00009510 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 11.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.98 or 0.00044458 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.90 or 0.00027946 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00001910 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.56 or 0.00018462 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00004019 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded up 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0421 or 0.00000170 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded 9.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $53.27 or 0.00215754 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 14.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0326 or 0.00000132 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 11.8% against the dollar and now trades at $24,691.91 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Prom Token Profile

Prom is a token. It was first traded on May 19th, 2019. Prom’s total supply is 19,250,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 18,250,000 tokens. The official website for Prom is prom.io. Prom’s official Twitter account is @prom_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. Prom’s official message board is prom-io.medium.com.

Prom Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Prom (PROM) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Prom has a current supply of 19,250,000 with 18,250,000 in circulation. The last known price of Prom is 4.84604085 USD and is up 2.06 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 37 active market(s) with $1,709,135.04 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://prom.io/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Prom directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Prom should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Prom using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Prom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Prom and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.