Prometeus Price Down 0.1% Over Last 7 Days (PROM)

Prometeus (PROM) traded up 5.4% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on February 15th. One Prometeus coin can now be purchased for $5.08 or 0.00021107 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Prometeus has a market capitalization of $97.89 million and approximately $271,072.71 worth of Prometeus was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Prometeus has traded down 0.1% against the dollar.

Prometeus launched on May 19th, 2019. Prometeus’ total supply is 19,250,000 coins. Prometeus’ official Twitter account is @prometeusnet and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Prometeus is medium.com/prometeus-network. The official website for Prometeus is prometeus.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “Prometeus Network is a secure and decentralized ecosystem designed to solve real-world problems in data brokerage, created for the Influencer Marketing, Medical and Insurance data market industries. Prometeus Network is developed by Prometeus Labs. A company existing out of data scientists and entrepreneurs who have been working for more than 15 years on machine learning, business development, and marketing.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Prometeus directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Prometeus should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Prometeus using one of the exchanges listed above.

