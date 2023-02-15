ProShares Managed Futures Strategy ETF (BATS:FUT) Trading 0.1% Higher

ProShares Managed Futures Strategy ETF (BATS:FUT – Get Rating) traded up 0.1% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $42.01 and last traded at $41.93. 28,471 shares were traded during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at $41.87.

ProShares Managed Futures Strategy ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $41.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $41.93.

Institutional Trading of ProShares Managed Futures Strategy ETF

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in ProShares Managed Futures Strategy ETF stock. Jane Street Group LLC raised its position in shares of ProShares Managed Futures Strategy ETF (BATS:FUT – Get Rating) by 77.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,543 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,369 shares during the quarter. Jane Street Group LLC’s holdings in ProShares Managed Futures Strategy ETF were worth $592,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

