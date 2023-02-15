Q1 2023 Earnings Estimate for Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK) Issued By Jefferies Financial Group

Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group reduced their Q1 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Crown in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, February 8th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst P. Ng now forecasts that the industrial products company will post earnings of $1.05 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $1.42. The consensus estimate for Crown’s current full-year earnings is $6.25 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Crown’s Q2 2023 earnings at $1.76 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $1.86 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $1.62 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $6.29 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $7.27 EPS.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on CCK. UBS Group lowered their target price on Crown from $105.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Citigroup upped their price objective on Crown from $97.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Crown from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $115.00 to $71.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. TheStreet raised Crown from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut Crown from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $80.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $97.73.

CCK opened at $85.70 on Monday. Crown has a 12 month low of $66.00 and a 12 month high of $130.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.36, a PEG ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.14, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $84.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $85.61.

Crown (NYSE:CCK – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The industrial products company reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.10. Crown had a return on equity of 37.36% and a net margin of 5.62%. The firm had revenue of $3.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.12 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.66 EPS. Crown’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CCK. Tobam purchased a new stake in Crown during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Crown during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new stake in Crown during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in Crown during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Crown during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $48,000.

Crown Holdings, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of packaging products and equipment for consumer goods. The firm offers aerosol cans, beverage, promotional, and transit packaging, closures and capping, and food cans. It operates through the following segments: Americas, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Transit Packaging.

