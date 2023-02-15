Q1 2023 EPS Estimates for FirstService Co. Reduced by Analyst (TSE:FSV)

FirstService Co. (TSE:FSV – Get Rating) (NASDAQ:FSV) – Analysts at Raymond James lowered their Q1 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of FirstService in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, February 8th. Raymond James analyst F. Bastien now expects that the company will post earnings of $1.09 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $1.12. The consensus estimate for FirstService’s current full-year earnings is $6.46 per share. Raymond James also issued estimates for FirstService’s Q2 2023 earnings at $1.74 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $1.74 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $6.59 EPS.

Get FirstService alerts:

FirstService Stock Up 1.9 %

Shares of FSV stock opened at C$194.62 on Monday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$178.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$171.44. The stock has a market cap of C$8.60 billion and a P/E ratio of 55.77. FirstService has a 12 month low of C$145.76 and a 12 month high of C$198.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 82.78.

FirstService Increases Dividend

FirstService ( TSE:FSV Get Rating ) (NASDAQ:FSV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 7th. The company reported C$1.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$1.55 by C$0.02. The business had revenue of C$1.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$1.34 billion.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 11th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.299 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th. This is an increase from FirstService’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.61%. FirstService’s payout ratio is 22.64%.

FirstService Company Profile

(Get Rating)

FirstService Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides residential property management and other essential property services to residential and commercial customers in the United States and Canada. The company operates in two segments, FirstService Residential and FirstService Brands. The FirstService Residential segment offers property management services for private residential communities, such as condominiums, co-operatives, homeowner associations, master-planned communities, active adult and lifestyle communities, and various other residential developments.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for FirstService Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FirstService and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.