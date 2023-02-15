Q1 2023 EPS Estimates for Hilltop Holdings Inc. Decreased by Analyst (NYSE:HTH)

Hilltop Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HTH – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Zacks Research lowered their Q1 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Hilltop in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, February 8th. Zacks Research analyst S. Shah now anticipates that the financial services provider will earn $0.22 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.23. The consensus estimate for Hilltop’s current full-year earnings is $1.57 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Hilltop’s Q2 2023 earnings at $0.37 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.45 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.42 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $1.46 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $0.23 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $0.35 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.40 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.59 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $1.57 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $1.97 EPS.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com raised Hilltop from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 30th. TheStreet raised Hilltop from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 8th.

Hilltop Price Performance

Shares of HTH opened at $33.54 on Monday. Hilltop has a 1-year low of $24.18 and a 1-year high of $34.50. The stock has a market cap of $2.17 billion, a PE ratio of 20.70 and a beta of 1.09. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $30.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.78.

Hilltop (NYSE:HTH – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $349.76 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $301.53 million. Hilltop had a net margin of 7.95% and a return on equity of 5.21%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.78 earnings per share.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Hilltop

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Hilltop by 1,330.3% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,416 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 1,317 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. purchased a new position in Hilltop in the fourth quarter worth $56,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in Hilltop by 29.5% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,482 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 565 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Hilltop by 44.8% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,155 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 976 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of Hilltop by 16.7% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,192 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 456 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.46% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Hilltop news, Director Hill A. Feinberg sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.53, for a total transaction of $295,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 610,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,017,316.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Hill A. Feinberg sold 10,000 shares of Hilltop stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.53, for a total value of $295,300.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 610,136 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,017,316.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Keith E. Bornemann sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.21, for a total transaction of $87,630.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 11,013 shares in the company, valued at $321,689.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 23.40% of the company’s stock.

Hilltop Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. This is an increase from Hilltop’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 9th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.91%. Hilltop’s dividend payout ratio is 39.51%.

Hilltop Company Profile

Hilltop Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of business and consumer banking services. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Broker-Dealer and Mortgage Origination. The Banking segment includes business banking, personal banking, wealth and investment management. The Broker-Dealer segment includes the following lines of business: public finance, capital markets, retail, structured finance, clearing services and securities lending.

Featured Stories

