Q2 2023 Earnings Forecast for The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU) Issued By William Blair

The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at William Blair cut their Q2 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Western Union in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, February 8th. William Blair analyst C. Kennedy now forecasts that the credit services provider will earn $0.35 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.40. The consensus estimate for Western Union’s current full-year earnings is $1.59 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Western Union’s Q3 2023 earnings at $0.43 EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at $0.47 EPS.

Get Western Union alerts:

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on WU. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Western Union from $14.00 to $10.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 21st. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Western Union from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 21st. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Western Union from $16.00 to $14.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 21st. UBS Group cut Western Union from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $12.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Western Union from $18.00 to $13.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.30.

Western Union Trading Down 2.4 %

NYSE WU opened at $14.10 on Monday. Western Union has a fifty-two week low of $12.27 and a fifty-two week high of $20.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.48, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.02. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.34. The stock has a market cap of $5.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.03 and a beta of 0.86.

Western Union (NYSE:WU – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The credit services provider reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.03). Western Union had a net margin of 20.35% and a return on equity of 151.54%. The company had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.07 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.64 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 15.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Western Union Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 17th will be given a dividend of $0.235 per share. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 16th. Western Union’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.17%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WU. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in Western Union by 16.2% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 30,665 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $575,000 after buying an additional 4,265 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Western Union by 137.8% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 117,142 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,195,000 after purchasing an additional 67,876 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Western Union by 14.8% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 58,715 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,100,000 after purchasing an additional 7,576 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Western Union by 18.2% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,410,073 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $45,173,000 after purchasing an additional 370,987 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Western Union by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 72,887 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,403,000 after purchasing an additional 2,286 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.66% of the company’s stock.

About Western Union

(Get Rating)

The Western Union Co is a holding company, which engages in the provision of money transfer and payment services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer-to-Consumer, Business Solutions, and Other. The Consumer-to-Consumer segment facilitates money transfers between two consumers. The Business Solutions segment offers payment and foreign exchange solutions, cross-border, and cross-currency transactions for small and medium size enterprises and other organizations and individuals.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Western Union Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western Union and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.